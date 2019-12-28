CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

