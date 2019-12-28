DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.