DAEX Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market cap of $991,777.00 and $223,425.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.38 or 0.05922853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

