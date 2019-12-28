Dai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.39 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, DDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

