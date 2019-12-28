DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $13,382.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,920.36 or 0.94573690 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.