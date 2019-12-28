Dash (DASH) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.51 or 0.00571739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Bithumb, Liquid and Crex24. Dash has a total market capitalization of $392.55 million and $266.86 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,234,639 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dash Coin Trading

