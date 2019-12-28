Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $390.36 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, COSS and Ovis. Dash has a market capitalization of $390.36 million and $253.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,233,579 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, COSS, Binance, Kuna, Upbit, Liquid, Iquant, Gate.io, Indodax, Bitfinex, OKEx, Exmo, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Bisq, Bithumb, Ovis, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, WEX, Bittrex, xBTCe, Coinbe, WazirX, LocalTrade, Bitinka, B2BX, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Coinroom, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, Mercatox, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, HitBTC, Coinhub, Sistemkoin, Exrates, BitFlip, Kucoin, ACX, Liqui, Coindeal, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Graviex, C2CX, Stocks.Exchange, BX Thailand, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BTC Trade UA, Coinsquare, Coinsuper, Bibox, CoinExchange, BitBay, Bitsane, ABCC, Kraken, YoBit, Cryptomate, HBUS, Negocie Coins, ZB.COM, TradeOgre, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Braziliex, Tidex, Huobi, Livecoin, LBank, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

