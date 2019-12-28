DATA Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, UEX, Huobi and Bibox. During the last week, DATA has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $28,893.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00188042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01283864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120234 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

