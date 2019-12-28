Data Transaction Token (XD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Data Transaction Token has a total market capitalization of $87,434.00 and $16.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Bitinka and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Data Transaction Token has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Data Transaction Token’s official website is www.scroll.network.

Data Transaction Token Token Trading

Data Transaction Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bitinka and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Data Transaction Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.