Datacoin Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,253.00 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004939 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051065 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.