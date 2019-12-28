Datum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,588.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, COSS and Kucoin. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $685,602.00 and $60,588.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datum’s official website is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

