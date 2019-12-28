DATx Price Hits $0.0002 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, FCoin and Kucoin. Over the last week, DATx has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $323,985.00 and approximately $207,628.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HADAX, FCoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

