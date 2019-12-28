DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $5.60 and $33.94. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $106,643.00 and approximately $108,183.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00588113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00061008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000913 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009930 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.