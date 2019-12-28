Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 147,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of DWSN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dawson Geophysical has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter worth $209,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

