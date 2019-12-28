DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

DBVT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $952.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after buying an additional 2,480,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

