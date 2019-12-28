Decimated (DIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.00

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Decimated has a market cap of $69,734.00 and $59.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decimated token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Decimated has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.05910199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Decimated Profile

Decimated (DIO) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game. Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game.

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

