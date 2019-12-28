DECOIN (DTEP) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $5,762.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,420,807 coins and its circulating supply is 26,041,117 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

