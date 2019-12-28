DeepBrain Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,575.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $42,575.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

