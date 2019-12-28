DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.16 million and $4,452.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, RightBTC, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

