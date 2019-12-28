Denarius Reaches Market Capitalization of $587,153.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $587,153.00 and approximately $1,827.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,886,828 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

