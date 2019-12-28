Dent Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, OKEx and Bitbns. Dent has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $258,110.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,075,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Liquid, FCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Coinrail, IDEX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

