Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Dero has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004466 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $502,775.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,048,627 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.