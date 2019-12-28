Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 639,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 555,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 126,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

