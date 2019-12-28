Desire (DSR) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a total market cap of $12,092.00 and approximately $6,312.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,337.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02815725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

