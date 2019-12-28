Desire Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $11,453.00 and $5,393.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.01751965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.02808420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00581093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00625066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060454 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00383869 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

