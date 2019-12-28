Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Dether token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Dether has a market cap of $177,056.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.25 or 0.05868166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001204 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.