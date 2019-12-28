Dether (DTH) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Dether has a market cap of $203,321.00 and $384.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.