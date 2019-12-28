Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0014 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 93.7% against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $75,504.00 and $261.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

