Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.20 ($33.95).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ETR DEQ opened at €26.16 ($30.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

