Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.26 ($43.33).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DWNI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.30 ($42.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €36.44 ($42.37) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.74.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

