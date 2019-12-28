DeVault Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $151.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market capitalization of $11,069.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031562 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003877 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000602 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

