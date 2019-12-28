Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $364,510.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for about $12.22 or 0.00166701 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $364,510.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.05886632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,515,279 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

