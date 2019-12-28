Digital Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $169,988.00 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $47.84 or 0.00650177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,553 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

