Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $512,273.00 and $8.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00621976 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

