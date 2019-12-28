DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.08.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.18. 580,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,857. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,699,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,454,000 after buying an additional 388,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,304,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,977,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,328,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,052,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.