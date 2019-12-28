DigitalBits Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $99,045.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

