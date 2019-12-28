Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0002 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Digiwage has a market cap of $10,490.00 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00643060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003600 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

