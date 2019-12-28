Digiwage (WAGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $10,360.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00643072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003304 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.