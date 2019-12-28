DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $16.88 on Major Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $33.76 million and approximately $683,236.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $16.88 or 0.00229733 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, Bancor Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, AirSwap, BigONE, Bancor Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, Livecoin, IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

