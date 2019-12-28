Dignity One Day Volume Reaches $46,865.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Dignity token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Dignity has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Dignity has a total market cap of $492,445.00 and approximately $46,865.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dignity was first traded on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix.

Dignity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

