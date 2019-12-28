Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a market cap of $737,601.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010145 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006043 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

