Dinastycoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $427,525.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

