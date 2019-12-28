Dinero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,309.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

