Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,738. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

