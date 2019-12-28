Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

DISCA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after buying an additional 2,134,191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 790.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after buying an additional 1,567,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,919,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after buying an additional 846,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 277.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 704,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 518,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

