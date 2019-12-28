Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,460,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 15,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.76. 1,149,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

