Distil (LON:DIS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

News coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DIS stock remained flat at $GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 7.11. Distil has a one year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.59 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of $3.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94.

Get Distil alerts:

Distil Company Profile

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.