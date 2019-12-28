Dividend 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of DFN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.70. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$7.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.