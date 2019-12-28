Dock Achieves Market Cap of $4.08 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Binance. Dock has a market cap of $4.08 million and $937,455.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,898,184 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.