DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $36,830.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00643032 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001168 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

